HONG KONG Jan 3 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Monday, with strength in property stocks helping the benchmark indexes start the year higher after 2011 was the worst year since 2008, but trading volume is likely to stay low.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.82 percent at 18,770.64. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was set to start 2.02 percent higher at 10,136.89. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)