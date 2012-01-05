HONG KONG Jan 5 Hong Kong shares were set to open slightly higher on Thursday, with strength in energy counters outweighing weakness in Chinese property plays after two of the top mainland developers reported weak December sales figures.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.14 percent at 18,753.38. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open down 0.09 percent at 10,084.97 points. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)