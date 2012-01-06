HONG KONG Jan 6 Hong Kong shares are set to open lower on Friday, dragged down by financial names in turnover that is likely to stay weak with investors cautious on Europe and eyeing U.S. employment data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.15 percent at 18,784.86. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open down 0.27 percent at 10,113.82 points. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)