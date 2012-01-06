India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
HONG KONG Jan 6 Hong Kong shares are set to open lower on Friday, dragged down by financial names in turnover that is likely to stay weak with investors cautious on Europe and eyeing U.S. employment data later in the day.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.15 percent at 18,784.86. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open down 0.27 percent at 10,113.82 points. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: