HONG KONG Jan 11 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Wednesday, poised to extend a two-day winning streak led by financials, but turnover could be moderated by lingering concern over the euro zone debt crisis.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.36 percent at 19,071.9. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.43 percent at 10,458.31. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)