HONG KONG Jan 13 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Friday, boosted by strength in Chinese financials and growth-sensitive sectors and poised for a second straight weekly gain, but strength is likely to be capped by chart resistance.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.72 percent at 19,232.21. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.11 percent at 10,635.8. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)