HONG KONG Jan 17 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, boosted by Chinese banks and stocks tied to growth in China as investors await a fresh batch of data due shortly after the market opens for policy cues that will provide firmer direction.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.98 percent at 19,198.09. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.11 percent at 10,605.9. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)