HONG KONG Jan 18 Hong Kong shares are set to edge higher on Wednesday as resurgent interest in large caps, particularly China banks on hopes of further policy-easing moves by Beijing, drive markets higher ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday next week.

The Hang Seng index was set to open up 0.12 percent at 19,651.59. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open down 0.17 percent, giving back some gains after Tuesday's 4.5 percent advance. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)