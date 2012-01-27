HONG KONG Jan 27 Hong Kong shares were set for a flat start on Friday, held back by weakness in Chinese stocks as some investors took profit ahead of the weekend after five consecutive sessions of gains.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.02 percent at 20,443.46. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.35 percent at 11,376.58. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)