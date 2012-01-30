HONG KONG Jan 30 Hong Kong shares were set to start the week slightly higher on Monday, with strong gains in Tencent Holdings Ltd the top boost on the Hang Seng Index.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.08 percent at 20,518 points. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.07 percent at 11,438.55. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)