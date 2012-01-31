India's Reliance Capital non-life insurance unit plans listing in FY18
MUMBAI, June 12 Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd, a unit of Reliance Capital Ltd, plans to list on the stock exchanges this financial year, the company said on Monday.
HONG KONG Jan 31 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, bolstered by strength in Chinese financials, with the benchmark indexes poised for their best month since October last year.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.82 percent at 20,326.49. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.15 percent at 11,273.82 points. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Approved and allotted secured redeemable rated listed non-convertible debenture aggregating to 5.50 billion rupees