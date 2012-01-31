HONG KONG Jan 31 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, bolstered by strength in Chinese financials, with the benchmark indexes poised for their best month since October last year.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.82 percent at 20,326.49. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.15 percent at 11,273.82 points. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)