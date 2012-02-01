HONG KONG Feb 1 Hong Kong shares were set for a flat start on Wednesday, with strength in utilities outweighing losses in property stocks and after a survey showed China's big manufacturers started the year with a slight upturn in production.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.02 percent at 20,394.67. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.09 percent at 11,309.77. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)