US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
HONG KONG Feb 6 Hong Kong shares were set to start the week higher on Monday, led by financials and growth-sensitive sectors, tracking a Wall Street rally on Friday after U.S. jobs data bettered expectations.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 1.25 percent at 21,015.55. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.25 percent at 11,750.24. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.