HONG KONG Feb 6 Hong Kong shares were set to start the week higher on Monday, led by financials and growth-sensitive sectors, tracking a Wall Street rally on Friday after U.S. jobs data bettered expectations.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 1.25 percent at 21,015.55. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.25 percent at 11,750.24. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)