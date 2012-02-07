HONG KONG Feb 7 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, boosted by strength in Chinese oil majors, but gains on the Hang Seng Index are seen capped by the 250-day moving average at about 21,055 as investors await the outcome of Greek debt deal talks.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.47 percent at 20,808.05. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.4 percent at 11,611.48. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)