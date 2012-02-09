HONG KONG Feb 9 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Thursday, with HSBC Holdings Plc the top drag on the Hang Seng Index as the benchmark retreated from chart resistance ahead of the release of China's January inflation data.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.46 percent at 20,922.29. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.68 percent at 11,625.73. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)