HONG KONG Feb 14 Hong Kong shares were set to open weaker on Tuesday, dragged lower by Chinese financials and growth-sensitive sectors, with risk appetite in global markets crimped by uncertainty over the Greek parliament's ability to pursue approved reforms.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.2 percent at 20,845.24. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.41 percent at 11,420.25. (Reporting by Clement Tan)