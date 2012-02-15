HONG KONG Feb 15 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains for the territory's property developers and Chinese banks, with all eyes on the 21,000 level, which has stymied gains on the Hang Seng Index for more than a week.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.36 percent at 20,993.58. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.35 percent at 11,453.39. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)