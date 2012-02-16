HONG KONG Feb 16 Hong Kong shares are set to open lower on Thursday, with the Hang Seng Index retreating from a 6-month high, dragged by Chinese financials and energy names as investors take some profits after a three-day rally.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.46 percent at 21,266.51. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.82 percent at 11,590.49. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)