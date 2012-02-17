HONG KONG Feb 17 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Friday, lifted by strength in financials on robust U.S. data and optimism over a deal for Greece, with the Hang Seng Index poised for its seventh straight weekly gain.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 1.06 percent at 21,503.59. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.13 percent at 11,708.44. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)