HONG KONG Feb 20 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Monday, with Chinese financials strong after Beijing on Saturday cut reserve requirements for commercial lenders for the second time in more than two months.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 1.25 percent at 21,760.34. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.74 percent at 11,915.15. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)