HONG KONG Feb 21 Hong Kong shares were set to open flat on Tuesday, with strength in financials outweighing weakness in resources-related issues and any gains seen capped by chart resistance levels.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.04 percent at 21,434.31. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.14 percent at 11,685.63. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)