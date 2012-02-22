HONG KONG Feb 22 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, dragged down by weakness by financials as the Hang Seng Index retreated further from chart resistance ahead of a preliminary survey of factory activity in China scheduled to be released after the market opens.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.65 percent at 21,339.02. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.73 percent at 11,603.96. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)