HONG KONG Feb 23 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Thursday, dragged by weakness in financial stocks on renewed fears about slowing global growth after data from the euro zone and China and oil prices hit a 9-month high.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.89 percent at 21,356.53. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.81 percent at 11,727.39. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)