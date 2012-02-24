HONG KONG Feb 24 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Friday, bolstered by strength in AIA Group Ltd after posting better-than-expected 2011 earnings that could help the Hang Seng Index eke out an eighth-straight weekly gain.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.27 percent at 21,438.97. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.3 percent at 11,749.37. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)