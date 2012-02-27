HONG KONG Feb 27 Hong Kong shares were set to open the week lower on Monday, dragged by Chinese banks ahead of a busy week of earnings and data that could offer fresh clues on the state of the slowdown in the Chinese economy.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.12 percent at 21,381.66. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.24 percent at 11,661.88. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)