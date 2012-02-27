BUZZ-India bank stocks fall after recent gains; farm loan waivers weigh
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
HONG KONG Feb 27 Hong Kong shares were set to open the week lower on Monday, dragged by Chinese banks ahead of a busy week of earnings and data that could offer fresh clues on the state of the slowdown in the Chinese economy.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.12 percent at 21,381.66. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.24 percent at 11,661.88. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)
Jun 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace