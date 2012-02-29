HONG KONG Feb 29 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Wednesday bolstered by financials, with the Hang Seng Index poised for its third straight gaining month.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.35 percent at 21,643.85. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.35 percent at 11,802.25. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)