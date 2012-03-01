HONG KONG, March 1 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Thursday, dragged down by weakness in the financial and property sectors after data suggesting China's manufacturing sector expanded slightly more than expected in February.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.47 percent at 21,578.19. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.51 percent at 11,766.77. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)