US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tech stocks weigh
June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq taking the biggest hit due to a selloff in technology stocks.
HONG KONG, March 2 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Friday, bolstered by local developers as a fresh liquidity injection by the European Central Bank begins to trickle into the territory's market.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 1.08 percent at 21,618.15. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.02 percent at 11,720.32. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)
June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq taking the biggest hit due to a selloff in technology stocks.
* Says USFDA conducted audit at JSTL with zero 483 observations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: