HONG KONG, March 2 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Friday, bolstered by local developers as a fresh liquidity injection by the European Central Bank begins to trickle into the territory's market.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 1.08 percent at 21,618.15. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.02 percent at 11,720.32. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)