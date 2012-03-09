HONG KONG, March 9 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Friday, bolstered by financial and resources sectors as investors await a slew of data later in the day that could shed fresh clues on the extent of the slowdown in the Chinese economy.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.14 percent at 20,930.93. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.35 percent at 11,207.16. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)