HONG KONG, March 12 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Monday, with financials weak and investors expected to take cues from corporate earnings as the reporting season for Chinese companies picks up this week.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.06 percent at 21,073.59. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.12 percent at 11,242.79. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)