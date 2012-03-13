HONG KONG, March 13 Hong Kong shares are set to open higher, poised for a fourth-straight gain as strength in China issues helped the Hang Seng Index scale above 21,200, a level that had served as technical resistance in the past two sessions.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.69 percent at 21,279.41. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.83 percent at 11,319.14. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)