HONG KONG, March 14 Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on Wednesday, poised to stretch a winning streak into a fifth day with Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings strong ahead of its corporate earnings later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 1.05 percent at 21,564.21. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.31 percent at 11,505.55. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)