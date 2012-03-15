HONG KONG, March 15 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Thursday, led by a 6.2 percent jump in Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd after posting encouraging earnings after markets clsoed on Wednesday.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.07 percent at 21,323.06. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.17 percent at 11,281.02. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)