HONG KONG, March 16 Hong Kong shares were set to open flat on Friday, with a 7 percent jump in Li & Fung offsetting weakness in Chinese financials on the Hang Seng Index.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.02 percent at 21,350.25. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.33 percent at 11,203.82. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)