HONG KONG, March 19 Hong Kong shares were set to start the week higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street strength on Friday, with Evergrande Real Estate leading strength in the Chinese property sector.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.64 percent at 21,454.01. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.49 percent at 11,271.2. Evergrande was indicated to open up 3.9 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)