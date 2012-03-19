BRIEF-Strides Shasun says not raised funds or entered into financing arrangement with KKR
* Clarifies on news item "Strides Shasun promoters raise RS. 500 crore from KKR"
HONG KONG, March 19 Hong Kong shares were set to start the week higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street strength on Friday, with Evergrande Real Estate leading strength in the Chinese property sector.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.64 percent at 21,454.01. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.49 percent at 11,271.2. Evergrande was indicated to open up 3.9 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 9) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% --------------------------