HONG KONG, March 20 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Tuesday bolstered by energy and utilities counters, with Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd up 2.2 percent after posting a 10 percent rise in 2011 profit late on Monday.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.32 percent at 21,183.04. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.18 percent at 11,056.07. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)