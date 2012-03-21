HONG KONG, March 21 Hong Kong shares were set to open slightly higher on Wednesday as a rebound in telecommunications stocks helps offset weakness in property developers and cyclicals.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.29 percent at 20,948.13. The China Enterprises Index was indicated to open up 0.16 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)