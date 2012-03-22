HONG KONG, March 22 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Thursday, bolstered by gains for the larger Chinese banks ahead of some earnings results for the sector and a preliminary survey of China manufacturing activity later in the day.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.14 percent at 20,886.12. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.37 percent at 10,816.26. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)