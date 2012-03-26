HONG KONG, March 26 Hong Kong shares were set to start flat on Monday, with China Construction Bank Corp and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) among the leading drags after posting subpar earnings over the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start flat at 20,672.37. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.11 percent at 10,646.47. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)