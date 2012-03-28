HONG KONG, March 28 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, with Li & Fung Ltd among the top drags on the Hang Seng Index after it announced plans to raise about $500 million through a share placement.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.41 percent at 20,959.98. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.47 percent at 10,760.79. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)