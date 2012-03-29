HONG KONG, March 29 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Thursday, dragged by the Chinese energy sector, with Chinese companies listed in the territory poised for an 11th loss in 12 sessions.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.79 percent at 20,720.34. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.29 percent at 10,562.96. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)