HONG KONG, March 30 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Friday, dragged by a 15.4 percent plunge in Sun Hung Hai Properties Ltd after the company's two chairmen were arrested by the territory's anti-corruption commission.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.11 percent at 20,380.06. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.21 percent at 10,511.30. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)