HONG KONG, April 11 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, dragged by a 2.2 percent loss in HSBC Holdings Plc, with the Hang Seng Index nearing its 200-day moving average seen at about 20,017.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.29 percent at 20,092.96. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.33 percent at 10,455.83. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)