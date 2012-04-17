HONG KONG, April 17 Hong Kong shares were set to open up 0.33 percent on Tuesday led by consumption-related sectors.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 67.4 points at 20,678.04. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open up 0.18 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)