HONG KONG, April 19 Hong Kong shares were set to open a touch lower on Thursday after Spain reported a surge in bad loans, keeping investors cautious over the euro zone debt crisis.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.06 percent at 20,767.46. The China Enteprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open down 0.11 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)