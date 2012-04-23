HONG KONG, April 23 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Monday, pulled down by China plays ahead the release of a preliminary survey of China's April manufacturing activity that should offer fresh clues on a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.19 percent at 20,970.96. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.3 percent at 11,017.26. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by John Mair)