US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
HONG KONG, April 10 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower after a four-day holiday weekend on Tuesday, with Chinese names the top drags ahead of more data this week that is expected to show the world's second-largest economy is slowing but not crashing.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1 percent at 20,387.43. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.09 percent at 10,627.3. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)