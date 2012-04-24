HONG KONG, April 24 Hong Kong shares were set to start weaker on Tuesday, dragged by weakness in China Mobile Ltd , with bourse turnover likely to stay muted as investors await corporate earnings and data throughout this week.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.09 percent at 20,606.17. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.05 percent at 10,816.19. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)