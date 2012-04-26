HONG KONG, April 26 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Thursday, with riskier sectors bolstered by U.S. Federal Reserve reaffirmation of its pro-growth policy and Chinese financials strong ahead of a slew of quarterly earnings.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at 20,753.2. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)