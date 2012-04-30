HONG KONG, April 30 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Monday tracking gains in global equities backed by strong U.S. corporate earnings, with Chinese banks aiding the rise after posting growth in quarterly profits.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.72 percent at 20,889.77. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.59 percent at 10,968.99. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)