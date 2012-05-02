HONG KONG May 2 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Wednesday, helped by the financial sector, but gains were muted by a 10 percent plunge in GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd after it warned of a significant profit decline in the first quarter.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.72 percent at 21,245.48. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.54 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)